Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) officials intercepted a bus at the Duburdih checkpost near Asansol in West Bengal- Jharkhand border in the wee hours today rescuing the missing CEO of a private company in Durgapur.

Rajesh Jain, the CEO of a private ferro alloy company was missing since he went for a hair cutting in a reputed saloon in a posh mall at City Centre in Durgapur.

His wife had complained at local police station that she feared her husband was abducted. Mr. Abisekh Modi, deputy commissioner of police (ADPC) told media persons today that at around 1 am, acting on a specific tip off, police intercepted a Bihar to Kolkata bound bus at Duburdih police check-post. Prima facie, it is clear that it is not a case of abduction.

“The missing person has some personal issues and due to some tension and stress, he left for an unknown place. We have produced him at court today and recorded his statement and handed him over to his family,” Mr. Abhisekh Modi added.

As of now, Rajesh Jain has not disclosed his whereabouts, or anything about the incident to the police, the DCP further added. Local police sources said that after having his haircut, Rajesh took an auto rickshaw from City Centre and went towards the opposite direction of his house at City Centre Bus stand.

There he boarded a Bihar bound bus. His cell phone has remained switched-off since then and could not be located through mobile tower locations. Today, both he and his wife were questioned at the Durgapur Police station by senior police officials.