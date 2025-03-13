Police recover bag with body stuffed inside, 2 nabbed

Kolkata police uncovered a murder plot in which a businessman was killed, his body stuffed into a trolley bag, and an attempt made to dispose of it on Kalyani Expressway, near Khardah in North 24-Parganas.

The victim, identified as Bhagarama Debasi, a textile trader from Rajasthan who lived in the Girish Park area, was allegedly murdered over an unpaid loan of Rs 8 lakh. The police recovered the trolley bag late on Tuesday night from the trunk of an app cab on Kalyani Expressway. Inside, they found a body wrapped in a sack and sealed with cellophane tape. The victim’s mouth was taped, and there were injury marks on his neck, indicating strangulation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Karan Singh, one of the two accused, while the second suspect, Krishpal Singh, initially escaped but was later caught near Muktaram Babu Street, close to Thanthania Kalibari in north Kolkata. According to police sources, Bhagarama Debasi had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from the accused but was delaying repayment. On Tuesday, Krishpal and Karan met him at Girish Park, where they allegedly laced his coffee with poison. Once he lost consciousness, they strangled him and slit his throat to ensure he was dead.

They then stuffed his body into a blue trolley bag and first took it to Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar area. Around 9 p.m, they hired an app cab to transport the bag towards Nadia, intending to dump it in a deserted spot near Kalyani Expressway. The accused’s plan was foiled due to the cab driver’s suspicions. Rahul Adhikari, the driver, became curious when the passengers asked him to stop suddenly in the middle of the road. When he questioned them, they became nervous and tried to bribe him to stay silent. Meanwhile, a patrolling police van arrived at the scene. Sensing trouble, Krishpal fled, but Karan was apprehended on the spot. Upon searching the trolley, police found the body, Rs 65,000 in cash, and a blood-stained weapon. After interrogating Karan and tracking mobile tower locations, police traced and arrested Krishpal.

Investigators believe the murder was premeditated, with the accused having already planned where to dispose of the body. The two suspects are currently being interrogated for more details. The case has drawn attention due to its similarity to a recent incident in Kumartuli, where a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag. The app cab driver, aware of that case, had questioned the passengers about their suspicious luggage, ultimately leading to the discovery of the crime.