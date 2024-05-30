Police personnel donate blood at camp

Blood donation camps have come to a stop due to prevailing heatwave-like conditions and election code of conduct.

Most blood donation camps are conducted by political parties. They can only resume their blood donation camps after completion of the election process. Most of the social welfare organizations without the assistance from political parties are unable to organize blood donation camps.

Some of the organizations are setting up blood donation camps but due to excessive heat not many blood donors are turning up at camps. The Hooghly district rural police came forward to extend their helping hand and organized a blood donation camp jointly with Arambagh Medical College Hospital in the hospital premises.

Advertisement

More than 65 police personnel donated their blood. On the occasion were present Hooghly district rural police commissioner Kamanasish Sen, additional commissioner Krishanu Roy, Arambagh SDPO Suprabhat Chakraborty, Arambagh IC Rakesh Singh, Arambagh Medical college hospital senior doctor Rama Prasad Roy and other dignitaries.

Kamanasish Sen said the district is facing acute shortage of blood in different blood banks. To execute our social responsibilities towards the welfare of the society, the Hooghly district rural police organized a blood donation camp jointly with the Arambagh Medical College Hospital. “Our personnel are ready to donate their blood to save lives. However, following the limitations of blood donation at present, only 65 police personnel donated blood. More such camps will be held by different police stations in the district to meet the acute shortage in different blood banks in the district,” said Mr Sen.