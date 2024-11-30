Police officer dies in mysterious circumstances

A police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the New Tollygunge area under the jurisdiction of Regent Park police station. The deceased, Shankar Chattopadhyay, was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Alipore police station. While reports indicated that he passed away on Thursday, neighbors alleged otherwise. According to locals, the police officer was assaulted on the street outside his home on Tuesday. Following the incident, he was not seen in the neighborhood again. When his body was discovered on Thursday, it had already started decomposing, further fueling suspicions.

Neighbours have also accused the officer’s family of subjecting him to inhumane treatment. Allegedly, disputes over property and the promotion of their house led to frequent conflicts and physical abuse. It is suspected that this abuse may have contributed to his untimely death. Eyewitnesses claimed that on Thursday, the family made repeated attempts to procure a death certificate, which raised further alarms. When neighbours intervened, they accused the police of initially refusing to assist in the matter. The situation only changed when the news began to spread, forcing the authorities to act. Residents alleged that the body bore multiple injury marks, pointing to possible foul play.

The case has triggered widespread concern in the locality, with demands for a thorough investigation into the incident.

