Follow Us:
  1. Home / Bengal / Police constable hangs himself

Police constable hangs himself

Biswapriya Kundu, resident of Andul in Howrah district has been posted at Peyerapur police sub station in Serampore for the last two years.

SNS | Hoogly | May 16, 2022 6:00 pm

A police constable, unable to overcome intense depression, hanged himself in the police quarters at Peyerapur police substation in Serampore on Saturday night.
Biswapriya Kundu, resident of  Andul in Howrah district  has been posted at Peyerapur police sub station in Serampore for the last two years.
On Saturday his room partner went off to spend a few days with his family members  at his residence. Last night, Kundu hanged himself in their room.
This morning, other policemen found Kundu’s body  hanging from the ceiling.
The victim’s body was later sent for post mortem.
It is suspected that  the victim was suffering from depression and decided to end his life.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Serampore preserves a piece of history from life of Bangabandhu Mujibur
State animal gets official neglect as three fishing cats poisoned in Howrah
Howrah, Bally civic bodies delinked