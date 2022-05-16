Police constable hangs himself

A police constable, unable to overcome intense depression, hanged himself in the police quarters at Peyerapur police substation in Serampore on Saturday night.

Biswapriya Kundu, resident of Andul in Howrah district has been posted at Peyerapur police sub station in Serampore for the last two years.

On Saturday his room partner went off to spend a few days with his family members at his residence. Last night, Kundu hanged himself in their room.

This morning, other policemen found Kundu’s body hanging from the ceiling.

The victim’s body was later sent for post mortem.

It is suspected that the victim was suffering from depression and decided to end his life.