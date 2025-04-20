Police arrest four persons after firing in Durgapur hospital

Police have arrested four persons, all belonging to a patient’s family allegedly for firing inside a private super multi – speciality hospital in Sovapur in B- Zone area of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.

Basudeb Pal, (53) of Angadpur area in Coke Oven police station area of Durgapur has been admitted to the private super speciality hospital by his family after he fell from a motorcycle and broke his legs.

Initially, he was admitted at a private hospital at City Centre of Durgapur but later shifted to Sovapur hospital for better treatment by his family members.

His condition had deteriorated since Friday morning and the family members wanted to meet the attending doctor. Hospital management allowed two persons to meet the doctor, but the family demanded that all of them should meet him, which the authority refused.

The patients relatives started agitation inside the hospital and Police was called and reached around 10.30 p.m. Police tried to pacify the mob, but suddenly one of the members brought out a firearm and fired three rounds in the air trying to threaten the security guards posted at the main gate. However, no one was injured.

The ACP of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Subir Roy rushed to the hospital and police arrested four persons, including the son. The family claimed that they have a license for the firearm.

ACP Roy said that based on the written complaint by the hospital administration police has arrested four persons and investigations have started. Police have taken them into custody after Durgapur Court has sent them to police custody today.

Sudarshana Gangulee, spokesperson of the hospital group, stated in a press release that the hospital authority had helped the family several times during and after his admission and even tried to provide best treatment facilities.

The four persons arrested are Tapas Roy, who has allegedly fired from the revolver, Amit Karmakar, Animesh Pal and Ajit Hazra. All of them have been forwarded to Durgapur Court today seeking police custody.