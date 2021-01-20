Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed their condolences over the loss of lives and announced ex gratia due to a road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The Prime Minister announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each to those injured from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.

From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured.”

The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to those who were seriously injured.

The CM also said Rs 25,000 would be given to those whose injuries are not serious.

“The loss cannot be compensated. But we would like to tell the families that the government is with them. We are providing compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured persons. Our local MLA Sourav Chakraborty is already there and state minister Aroop Biswas is rushing to the spot,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured due to a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, officials said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

All the injured are being treated at a hospital.

Police said that a vehicle collided head-on with a boulder-loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the divider, and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided with the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on the vehicles. In all, four vehicles were damaged.

Police said that the accident happened due to low visibility and that the driver of the truck has survived and has been taken into custody for negligent driving.

(With agency inputs)