Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee.

He said that the people of West Bengal have made up their mind for a real ‘poriborton’ (change).

“Bengal has made up its mind for poriborton and the BJP will bring ‘aashol poriborton’ (real change) in the state,” said Modi while addressing a large gathering at the Dunlop Estate Village in Kolkata’s neighbouring Hooghly district.

PM Modi said that the lotus brigade would bring ‘aashol poribartan’ which the young generation of Bengal aims for. “The BJP government should be formed not just for political regime change, but for ‘aashol poriborton’ in the state,” he said adding that the jubilant response of the crowd has sent out positive signals to Delhi for a regime change in Bengal.

This was Modi’s third visit to poll-bound Bengal in the last one month, during which he criticised the role of the state government over agricultural, health, governance and many other crucial issues.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said that lakhs of poor people in Bengal have been deprived of the facility to avail free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Such hurdles have been created by Mamata Ji’s government between the people of Bengal and development,” he said adding that real change is only possible when there is no “politics of extortion”.

“We don’t want injustice. We want real change. The party which talked about ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’ is stopping Bengal’s development. Those who ruled Bengal have brought it to this current state,” said the Prime Minister.

He further alleged that the Centre sent money directly to the accounts of people but Trinamool ‘tolabaaz’ (extortionists) took the money for state schemes. This mentality has stopped people from getting the benefits of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme,” he said adding that the problem is the ‘cut-cut culture’.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had claimed that the Centre never disbursed funds under the PM-Kisan scheme despite the state having sent a verified list of beneficiaries. The Centre, however, had claimed that it did not receive any such list.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated a bouquet of railways projects, including the first Metro service in the Noapara and Dakshineswar section and flagged off the first service on this stretch. He also inaugurated the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section of Eastern Railway. He dedicated to the nation the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Addressing the public at the event, the Prime Minister said the projects unveiled today will ease the lives of millions of people around Hooghly. He added that better means of transport in our country will strengthen our resolve for self-reliance and confidence.

He expressed happiness that apart from Kolkata, people of Hooghly, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts shall also get the benefit of Metro service. He said with the inauguration of the extension of the Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, the travel time between both the destinations would be reduced from 90 mins to 25 min. He said these services would greatly benefit the students and the workers.

The Prime Minister said West Bengal has been an important centre of self-reliance in the country and that there are immense possibilities of international trade for West Bengal and the North East. The Prime Minister said with these new rail lines, life will be easier, new avenues will also be available for the industries.

(With IANS inputs)