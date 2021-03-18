Amid the massive protests by BJP workers incensed over the party’s selection of candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in West Bengal tomorrow to join a ‘grand rally’ in Purulia.

Following violent protests over candidates, senior leaders including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president Mukul Roy, state committee member Rajib Banerjee were summoned to Delhi yesterday to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, where Union home minister Amit Shah was expected to join his party leaders.

From Singur to Diamond Harbour and even in front of BJP’s election office at Hastings, BJP supporters erupted in protest, put up roadblock, burnt tyres and threatened selfimmolation demanding TMC turncoats’ names be revoked from candidates’ list.

BJP national joint secretary Shiv Prakash, Mukul Roy, MP Arjun Singh were heckled by disgruntled saffron party workers at the time when Shah was on campaign trail in Bengal on Monday who called up party’s senior leaders on that day at a city hotel to know their “actual role” to mitigate massive protest. Under these circumstances, PM’s rally becomes crucial to explain the role of central leadership to party workers especially dissenters to deal with the situation.

Even enraged party workers thrashed a BJP zonal president over this issue.

Denied ticket from a seat of his choice, former Kolkata mayor and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baishakhi Banerjee resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, party sources said that to fortify the Hindu vote bank at the high-profile Nandigram Assembly seat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address rallies.

Party sources said to appease the Hindu voters, Nandigram high profile TMC candidate chief minister Mamata Banerjee is chanting popular hymn in her rallies, but Adityanath will counter Miss Banerjee’s “pseudo Hindutva”.

BJP Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari ridiculed chief minister’s “Chandi Path” by pointing out errors that ‘insulted’ the Goddess.

“This time Yogi Aditynath will counter Mamata at Nandigram. He will address a big rally at Tekhali on 25 March. Both development and Hindutva are priorities of the BJP,” said the party sources.

BJP may release manifesto on 21 March

The BJP may release their party’s election manifesto on 21 March, party sources said today. The party will highlight industry, employment generation, tourism industry in their manifesto. The implementation of CAA and citizenship rights, if voted to power, will be emphasised. The sources added that saffron party will provide pension scheme for Dalits.

The manifesto, sources added, will include a promise of a government without corruption, transparency and women will be safe and get justice to crimes against them.

The party will give their attention to improving the infrastructure for Junglemahal and North Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters on wheelchairs with their left legs bandaged, travelled from Exide crossing to Hazra protesting chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that individuals deliberately banged the door on her foot, injuring her.

A BJP party worker said that after spending two days at the SSKM Hospital, CM was discharged and protested on Mayo Road against “deliberate attack” on her, which branded BJP as the perpetrator who inflicted the injury.