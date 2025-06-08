Plastic diet: Study reveals mussels in Bengal laced with microplastics

A silent crisis is unfolding in the rivers of West Bengal—freshwater mussels, once considered a cheap and nutritious protein source for rural communities, are now laced with microplastics. A landmark scientific study has uncovered widespread contamination in lamellidens marginalis, a species of freshwater bivalve mollusk commonly found in South Asia sold across Jhargram’s markets, raising red flags for both environmental and human health.

Led by Dr Sujoy Midya, assistant professor of zoology at Raja N L Khan Women’s College (Autonomous), Midnapore, the multi-institutional research—conducted in collaboration with Aliah University, Kolkata, and NIT Rourkela—has revealed that over 80 per cent of mussel samples collected from six key market hubs contain microplastic particles. The findings, recently published in Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy (Springer-Nature), offer the first concrete evidence of how deeply plastic pollution has penetrated local food systems.

“Every mussel you eat might be delivering more than just protein,” warned Dr Midya. “It could be a vehicle for microscopic plastic particles that are now infiltrating human bodies through daily diets.”

With mussels acting as natural water filters—and now unwilling microplastic reservoirs—the study paints a grim picture of environmental degradation. As these contaminants make their way from rivers to dinner plates, scientists and environmentalists alike are calling for immediate action to address this invisible but escalating threat.

A total of 373 mussel specimens were collected from markets in Gopiballavpur, Jhargram Town, Jamda, Nayagram, Lalgarh, and Belpahari—areas where mussels are not just dietary staples but vital nutritional sources. After meticulous lab analysis, including stereomicroscopic imaging and Raman spectrometry, the study found an average of 3.76 microplastic particles per gram in the mussels’ gastrointestinal tract and 1.48 particles per gram in their edible muscle tissues.

“These mussels are not just seafood—they’re sentinels,” said Dr Midya. “Their contamination levels reflect the scale of pollution in our freshwater ecosystems. And because they are consumed whole, humans are directly ingesting these microplastics.”

Microplastics—defined as plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimetres—pose severe risks to both ecological and human health. The study identified fibre-shaped microplastics as the most prevalent, followed by fragments and sheets, with black and red particles dominating the colour spectrum.

Advanced Raman spectroscopy confirmed the chemical composition of the particles, further validating the scale of contamination. Mussels from Jamda showed the highest levels of microplastic load, likely due to region-specific pollution sources, while those from Nayagram were least affected.

“The presence of microplastics in mussels consumed regularly by local communities raises serious health concerns,” Dr Midya warned. “Research has already shown that these particles can accumulate in human tissues, potentially leading to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even genetic damage.”

Echoing the urgency of the findings, noted environmentalist Dr Pravat Kumar Shit emphasised the ecological implications. “Mussels like L marginalis act as natural filters in rivers. Their contamination not only threatens biodiversity but also signals the health of entire aquatic ecosystems.”

This research serves as a wake-up call. As plastic pollution silently infiltrates even the most remote freshwater bodies, the study urges immediate action—calling for stringent environmental policies, increased public awareness, and expanded scientific monitoring.