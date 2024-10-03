People wait to celebrate Durga Puja throughout the year: CM Mamata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that West Bengal celebrates the festivals of all communities with a spirit of inclusiveness, even as Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the state, for which Bengalis wait throughout the year. Miss Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress chairperson, was releasing the festival number of Jago Bangla, the mouthpiece of the party, at a function at Nazrul Mancha this afternoon.

Trinamul Congress state president Subrata Bakshi, editor of Jago Bangla Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and state Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas attended the function where several other ministers, MPs and party functionaries were present. “ We who believe in religion take part in all the religious festivals of different communities. Festival is for all. Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Bengalis, comes once in a year.

People wait for this throughout the year,” Miss Banerjee said as she wished everyone a happy and peaceful puja. Miss Banerjee uged the puja organisers to look after the elderly people, women and children who visit the pandals and ensure that they do not face any trouble. A CD titled Anjali comprising 10 songs written and composed by Miss Banerjee was released at the function. Noted singers Nachiketa, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Raghab Chattopadhyay, Aditi Munshi, Oitijyo rendered the songs.

Miss Banerjee visited Hatibagan Sarbojanin and inaugurated the puja, which is organised by Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh. Miss Banerjee said it was her custom to inaugurate the Durga Puja at Hatibagan Sarbojonin first. Here also she spoke about the people of the flood-hit areas. “I had visited the floodhit areas of South and North Bengal and feel that it is our moral duty to stand by our friends in the flood-torn areas,” she said. Miss Banerjee added: “We believe in the synthesis of all religions.” She urged people to maintain peace during the Durga Puja. “I know you wait aniously for the puja. Maintain peace. Visit the pandals and cooperate with police,” she said. She inaugurated the comunity pujas at 95 Palli, Jodhpur Park and Chetla Agrani. She drew the third eye of Mother Durga. She also inaugurated the puja at Babubagan. Miss Banerjee inaugurated 400 community pujas virtually, including in Howrah, North 24-Parganas and South 24- Parganas districts.