People of India will reply to any threat on me: Suvendu

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed if he is facing threats from dreaded fundamentalists like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, people of India will reply to the threats.

He stated that the CPM and the Trinamul Congress had previously attacked him and attempted to harm him, now terrorist outfits are targeting him. “The people of Bengal have always responded against such actions. Let the subversive activists do their job, and I will do mine. The people will ultimately answer to all these actions. They will provide protection, including ensuring my security.”

Trinamul Congress MLA from Canning East Saokat Molla, ridiculed central government by saying that Suvendu enjoyed Z-Plus security, if any subversive activists’ outfit attacked him then central government have to take responsibility. He criticised Suvendu Adhikari for claiming that areas from Kamalgazi, through Basanti Expressway, up to Gosaba have turned into hubs of subversive activities. He called it baseless. Molla retorted, “If that is the case, then why is the Union home minister silent? Why is the BSF inactive? Why were Bangladeshi terrorists caught in Assam? The central government must answer these questions.”

Senior TMC leader and mayor of KMC Firhad Hakim said such threats are condemnable. “Central agencies know the exact facts. I personally hate such kind of threats,” he said. A central intelligence agency has alerted the state government regarding a potential attack on Suvendu Adhikari on 26 December, the day after Christmas. Police and administrative authorities have increased their vigilance following this warning. According to reports, the intelligence agency sent a report to the state government on 16 December, explicitly stating that extremist groups like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh and Hizb ut-Tahrir have targeted the opposition leader. It has been revealed that three militants have already infiltrated Bengal, and Adhikari is under constant surveillance. The intelligence report suggests that an attack may occur during a public gathering or while traveling. Although Suvendu already has Z-Plus category security, authorities have been instructed to ensure no lapses in his protection. Bangladesh has witnessed increasing religious persecution, with rising attacks by fundamentalist groups targeting Hindus. Suvendu Adhikari has frequently spoken out against this persecution, and this is believed to be the reason behind the assassination plot against him.

A BJP leader stated that they had anticipated such threats but asserted that intimidation would not deter Mr Adhikari. He would continue to fight for Hindus. Following the intelligence report, the state administration has intensified its security measures. Police have been instructed to remain vigilant across the state. Sources indicate that two consecutive intelligence reports were sent, highlighting that banned militant organisations have specifically targeted Mr Adhikari. Intelligence officials suspect that an attack on Suvendu Adhikari could occur between 24-26 December, possibly during a public meeting. The exact method of attack is unclear but could involve an improvised explosive device (IED) or other forms of assault. Intelligence agencies have conveyed this information to senior police officials, including the director general of police, urging them to be on high alert.