PDS scam: ED arrests Bongaon Municipality ex-chairman

Former chairman of the Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED officers after a daylong manhunt following allegations of corruption in ration distribution. The ED officers seized more than Rs 8 lakh from his residence. He was produced before Bankshal Court, where ED claimed that huge amounts of illegal money of ration distribution malpractices were transferred to foreign countries, including Dubai through the foreign exchange agency of Shankar Adhya. Last night, ED officials had come under attack in the North 24-Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of Shankar Adhya.

Few ED officials were injured yesterday morning while they were conducting a raid at the residence of Trinamul Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration case. Earlier, the former state food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was also arrested in a similar ration distribution case. ED officials said Adhya has also had around 90 illegal forex transactions at Bongaon, through which Rs 20,000 crore were transferred to Dubai.

The central forces also faced resistance by locals while they were taking Shankar into their custody. Even mob pelted stones at central forces cars and broke window panes. Finally they reached the CGO complex with Adhya. Jawans had to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Advertisement

The ED officials have carried out raids across various districts since yesterday morning. This incident follows the arrest of Jyotipriya Mallick in a corruption case related to ration distribution. In the past, such incidents have led to tension and clashes between political factions in the state.