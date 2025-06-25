Patients in distress as haemophilia injections vanish from dist hospitals

In Hooghly district, haemophilia injections have not been available at either Chinsurah Imambara Hospital or Arambagh Medical College Hospital for the past six months. These two facilities were previously the only district-level centres administering such treatment. Patients suffering from haemophilia are now being referred to Calcutta Medical College Hospital and NRS Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, according to Sailen Parbat, president of the All Bengal Citizens’ Forum.

Dr Pradeep Das, president of the Serampore branch of the Indian Medical Association, explained that haemophilia is typically an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding, as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery. Blood contains various proteins known as clotting factors which are essential to stop bleeding. Individuals with haemophilia A or B have deficient levels of either factor VIII or IX, respectively. The severity of the condition is determined by the amount of clotting factor present in the blood — the lower the level, the greater the risk of serious or even life-threatening bleeding episodes.

Advertisement

Haemophilia injections, the primary treatment for this disorder, replace the missing clotting factors, thereby helping to prevent or control bleeding. These include traditional clotting factor concentrates, such as Factor VIII and IX, as well as newer medications like emicizumab (Hemlibra), which supports blood clotting through a different mechanism.

Advertisement

Mr Parbat stated that, based on medical prescriptions, a haemophilia patient typically requires four injections per month. If this prescribed dosage is not administered, the consequences can be fatal.

Mr Parbat further added: “I have brought the matter to the attention of the principal secretary of the health department at Swasthya Bhavan, Salt Lake. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far.”