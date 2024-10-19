Patient dies after massive fire at Sealdah ESI Hospital, many evacuated

A devastating fire broke out early this morning in the city allegedly causing the death of a patient. Police said that the massive fire engulfed the ESI Hospital in Sealdah.

Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital. The hospital was engulfed in thick smoke, causing patients to struggle to breathe. One patient has died. His family members claimed that he died due to suffocation but hospital authorities denied the death due to suffocation.

Fire minister Sujit Bose also arrived at the hospital upon hearing the news. The minister informed that the fire broke out around 5.30 am. Suddenly, a part of the hospital was seen ablaze and soon the entire hospital was covered in black smoke. Panic spread among patients and their families. The fire brigade arrived quickly and after several hours of effort, the fire was brought under control.

Advertisement

Police commissioner Manoj Verma also visited the hospital and stated that a forensic team was conducting an inquiry. The exact cause of death of the patient will be clear after a post-mortem, he said.

It is reported that at the time of the incident, there were 80 patients admitted at the hospital. They were promptly evacuated, according to the minister. He also mentioned that one patient is in critical condition, suffering from breathing difficulties due to the smoke. This patient has been moved to the critical care unit of the ESI Hospital. Later, the hospital authorities confirmed that the patient had passed away.

The deceased patient, named Uttam Bardhan, was suffering from cancer. The intense smoke caused breathing difficulties, worsening his condition, as he was already struggling with respiratory issues due to cancer. Two other patients have been transferred to Maniktala ESI Hospital.

The initial investigation suggests that the fire started due to an electrical connection in the hospital’s HDU department, and from there, it spread to multiple sections. Hospital staff were gripped in fear. The hospital authorities are focused on restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.