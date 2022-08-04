Partha-Arpita ‘joint venture’ unearthed in Shantiniketan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) while attempting to trace out the source of the huge amounts of cash seized under the ambit of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the course of its investigations into the SSC recruitment scam, has uncovered another joint venture named ‘Apa Utility Services’ allegedly owned by former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee at Shantiniketan, ED sources said. The central probe agency has already unearthed several properties allegedly owned jointly by Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee. Meanwhile, the ED remand for both Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee has been extended to 5 August following a hearing at the special ED court at Bankshall court today. The two were produced there following today the end of the 10- day remand given by the Court earlier. An ED source said that the Apa Utility Services, in which Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee held 50 per cent stake, was found to own a total of four flats in the name of the company.

The source said that the agency is now trying to identify the locations where these flats have come up. Earlier this morning, teams of ED officers split into several groups conducted raids at different properties allegedly owned by Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee A team conducted raids at “Apa”, a farmhouse at Shantiniketan allegedly owned by the duo jointly. Earlier, there were questions as to the actual ownership of the farmhouse, according to the source. The source said that beside conducting a search in the rooms at the farmhouse, the team also dug up some locations on the grounds, apparently after signs of removal of earth were detected. The source said that some incriminating documents had been seized from the farmhouse.

Two other properties named ‘Labanya’ and ‘Titli’, however remained to be searched. Meanwhile, the ED counsel, Additional Solicitor General Raju told the Special ED court today that since scores of properties of the accused duo were being unearthed regularly and the scam had all the ingredients to be termed as being one of the biggest, the remands for Partha and Arpita should be granted for four and three more days for their further interrogation. The court however, granted remand for the two for two more days till 5 August, when both would be required to be produced again