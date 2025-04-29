Parliamentary committee meets with railway officials

Sanjay Jaiswal, chairperson, parliamentary committee on estimates and other members of the committee including 11 Members of Parliament have held a meeting with Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway & Northeast Frontier Railway at Kolkata.

Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway welcomed Sanjay Jaiswal, and other dignitaries including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP, M K Raghavan, MP, Kalyan Banerjee, MP, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, MP, Jugal Kishore, MP and others.

In the meeting, Milind Deouskar appraised the committee members regarding achievements of Eastern Railway in the past few years in different aspects like originating loading, punctuality performance, safety achievements, safety initiatives, expenditure on infrastructure work, new sections commissioned in the last five years, ongoing projects in West Bengal, project survey, survey work for new projects, passenger amenities works, crowd management, awareness campaigns, green initiatives etc.

