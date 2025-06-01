Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Parl standing committee reviews passenger measures for metro railways

Mr P C Mohan, chairperson and other members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on social justice and empowerment held a meeting with Mr P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, Milind K Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway

SNS | Kolkata | June 1, 2025 9:29 am | Updated : May 31, 2025 10:31 pm

Photo: IANS

Mr P C Mohan, chairperson and other members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on social justice and empowerment held a meeting with Mr P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, Milind K Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway, Anil Kumar Mishra general manager, South Eastern Railway and other senior Railway officers in Kolkata today

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on social justice and empowerment reviewed the implementation of measures taken under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC) Scheme in Metro Railway. They also gave their suggestions and advice for further improvement in this regard, to ensure easy accessibility of Metro services for persons with disabilities (PwDs). Members of the committee have also expressed their willingness to support Metro’s efforts for ensuring more convenience.

