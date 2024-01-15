Paramedic student found dead, suicide suspected

The lifeless body of a third year paramedic student was recovered in suspicious condition from her rented accommodation in Burdwan town, which sparked off a sensation today. Bristi Bera (19), hailing from Joyrambati, Bankura was a student of a private owned paramedical college at Shaktigarh near the town in the discipline of laboratory technology.

Today, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented house. Her family members alleged that the duty incharge at the paramedical college was mounting mental pressure on her and was giving odd duty assignments. The police recovered a suicide note from her room.

The college authorities, meanwhile, has denied the charges. Abhishek Banerjee, the Manager (Operations), of the college said: “Bristi was a very decent and a good student. It’s yet to be ascertained why she’d taken such a decision. We however don’t agree with the charges brought by her family.” The police have begun a probe.

Advertisement