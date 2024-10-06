Pangolin conservation starts in Purulia

The world is their home too’ is the theme of this year’s World Animal Day observed globally on Friday. The West Bengal forest department has recently undertaken a conservation, research and breeding work understanding the immense ecological importance of highly endangered Indian Pangolins (often referred as forest guardians, but vanishing fast due to habitat loss and poaching) which are found in Purulia district.

In Bengal, two species of pangolins are found — Indian and the Chinese Pangolin. Indian Pangolins are found mainly in Purulia.

South West Circle of forest division in Gajaburu Hills in Purulia district has started work as a Pangolin Conservation Reserve and is in the process to accommodate even more pangolins. Their aim is to conserve the species by reserving, rescuing, and multiplying pangolins in nature.

Pangolin, an endangered species, is only found in the mountains of the Himalayan range and in the Hills of Purulia district. Pangolins have been categorised as endangered species in red ink according to the IUCN list of the Wild Life Act of India, 1972 and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The reason for this species becoming almost extinct is due to the fact that pangolin’s meat has been a delicacy for the tribal population and the scales are made into rings as a charm to prevent rheumatic fever.

In a 2002 survey it was found that 10 pangolins were residing in the Ayodhya Hills in Purulia district and the last time in 2021 a total of 42 pangolins were found by researchers in the South Bengal forests.

The number is further expected to increase in the last animal census report in Purulia forests.

Pangolins play a crucial ecological role in controlling insect populations. Each year, a single pangolin can eat up to 70 million termites and ants. Poaching of pangolins for their meat and scales, which are used in traditional medicine, puts them in danger. They are the most trafficked mammals in the world, and they suffer from excessive deforestation of their natural habitats.

There are eight pangolin species whose conservation status is listed in the threatened tier as of January 2020. There would be a cascading impact on the ecology if pangolins went extinct.

The pangolins can be found in tropical forests, as well as open areas, grasslands, and habitats that have been damaged, including areas that are close to settlements. If its ant and termite prey populations remain high, it is believed to adapt well to altered habitats.

The visual acuity of pangolins is relatively low. They are also toothless. They have various physical features that aid in their ability to eat termites and ants, as well as a strong sense of smell and hearing.

The reason pangolins are referred to as the forest’s guardians is that they defend trees against termite damage, preserving an ecosystem’s equilibrium. Males can weigh up to 40 per cent more than females, making them bigger in size.