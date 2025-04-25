Pakistani Rangers detain Rishra resident BSF Jawan

A resident of Rishra, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Saw was detained by Pakistan Rangers. He is a resident of TC Mukherjee Street, Rishra, Hooghly. His father is Bholanath Saw.

He Joined BSF in 2008 and belongs to 182 Battalion of Border Security Force and is currently serving as Head Constable.

According to the source and family P K Saw has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab’s Firozpur border. He was posted in Pathankot, Punjab & while accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. A flag meeting is on between the two forces to secure the release of the BSF jawan.