Congress may contest in 44 seats while Left Front may fight in 33 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. It was decided at the two parties’ second meeting over seat sharing talks.

PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not attend the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled on 28 January and final list of nominees of the both parties is likely to be announced on either 31 January or 1 February. In the meeting on 17 January, Congress had asked for 130 seats. The seat share of Congress was 92 in 2016 Assembly polls. Ex-PCC chief Pradip Bhattacharya said today that talks will continue.

Chowdhury had earlier sought an estimate from the different district leaderships about the number of seats in which the party stands a chance of victory and number in this list crossed 150 and had to be reduced.