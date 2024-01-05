PAC chairman Adhir, DRM conduct joint survey of 8 stations

Parliamentarian and chairman of Public Accounts Committee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the divisional railway manager of Howrah, Sanjeev Kumar conducted a joint inspection of passenger amenities at eight stations over Katwa-Azimganj section today.

During the inspection, the focus was on identifying areas for enhancement based on passengers demand and requirements. Local residents also voiced their concerns about railway facilities and submitted demands to Mr Chowdhury, who assured them of a thorough review of their demands.

Simultaneously, during his visit to Khagraghat, DRM/Howrah raised the issue of encroachment in the railway area, which is hampering the improvement works planned under Amrit Bharat Scheme. Mr Chowdhury assured that in the next visit he would discuss with all the parties connected with the issue to arrive at an amicable solution

