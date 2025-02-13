Over a lakh take dip at Triveni Sangam in state

More than one lakh devotees participated in the holy bath today at the Triveni Sangam under the supervision of the state government. From early morning, thousands of pilgrims thronged the fairground, forming a massive procession stretching over 5 to 10 kilometres from the main Saptarshi Ghat.

The day began with a grand Shahi Julus (royal procession), with the participation of over 100 Naga Sannyasis, according to Swami Prematmananda, the head of Bansberia Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram. Kanchan Banerjee, one of the fair organisers, acknowledged the immense support from the state government, including the police, health department, and municipality, in managing the massive gathering.

Tomorrow, the Shahi Snan (royal bath) will continue at the sacred site until 10 a.m. At Kalyani’s Majher Char, the Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Nirvani Akhara, Swami Paramatmananda, will lead another grand procession with numerous sannyasis before taking the holy dip at the confluence.

To ensure safety and order, a large number of police personnel, including RAF, combat force, and a significant number of female officers, were deployed across Bansberia, Triveni, and surrounding areas. Medical camps were set up at multiple locations, and a fleet of ambulances was stationed to provide emergency healthcare services.

Swami Paramatmananda emphasised the cultural and religious significance of this fair, urging both the central and state governments to invest in developing the site as a major tourism destination. He believes such initiatives would benefit the local economy and create employment opportunities for residents.

However, many pilgrims faced severe accommodation issues, as there were no hotels or proper lodging facilities in the area. Several devotees expressed their discontent over the lack of shelter, making their pilgrimage experience challenging. With the event continuing tomorrow, the authorities remain on high alert to ensure smooth proceedings at the sacred confluence.

The Hooghly MP, Rachna Banerjee who mingled herself among the pilgrims said, the Bansberia Municipality has made superb arrangements for the pilgrims and visitors. Every possible civic amenity has been provided, she said.

The Hooghly MP further said, the river banks need renovation and upgrade, which is only possible when the central government pays attention towards the alarming rate of river bank erosion from Balagarh onwards. “I have raised the erosion issue in the parliament and will continue to do so until the central government takes steps to stop the alarming rate of river bank erosion on both sides of the Hooghly river. The river banks in Triveni and Bansberia need special attention,” said Rachna.