Outrage erupts at Siliguri Hosp after death of 7-yr-old; family alleges negligence, misconduct

An angry mob staged a protest at the entrance of Siliguri District Hospital today, following the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy. Family members and relatives of the child expressed their outrage, accusing a doctor of misbehaving and initially refusing to admit the young patient, who had been discharged only a day before. The boy was declared dead shortly after being readmitted, further fuelling tensions.

Police arrived in large numbers to control the situation, while the hospital’s Superintendent later issued a public apology, assuring the crowd that steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. According to the boy’s father, a resident of Matigara, the child had been suffering from a fever and nosebleeds. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday but discharged on Saturday. However, his condition worsened at home, prompting the family to rush him back to the hospital. When they sought immediate medical attention, the doctor reportedly refused to examine the boy, instructing the family to bring him to the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) department the following day.

Despite their repeated pleas, the doctor allegedly dismissed them with a remark not to “bleat like a goat”,insisting the child was stable. The family’s distress escalated when the boy suddenly collapsed and began convulsing. Desperate, they pleaded with the doctor again, who finally agreed to admit him. Tragically, the boy passed away moments after being admitted. Members of a local minority organisation also joined the protest, calling for disciplinary action against the doctors responsible for this ordeal. They demanded accountability and emphasised the need for respectful and responsive treatment in emergency situations.

