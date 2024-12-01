Siliguri’s Pragati College of Education hosted a daylong orientation programme for field investigators on its premises on Friday. The event was conducted as part of the Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, a large-scale national survey aimed at assessing student performance across India’s school education system. The initiative was organised in collaboration with the prestigious Shree Ramakrishna Government-Sponsored Primary Teacher’s Training Institute.

The programme marked a significant step toward fostering competency-based education, laying the groundwork for future educational reforms to ensure that every student’s aspirations are met during their learning journey.

Field investigators were trained to carry out the survey, which is scheduled for 4 December. The training covered the use of various tools and innovative OMR-based technology in a paper-based approach to ensure a comprehensive and accurate evaluation process.

The programme concluded successfully, with all planned activities, including awareness sessions and detailed training, executed effectively. The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in driving meaningful insights for improving the national education system.