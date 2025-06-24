Opposition slams govt over girl’s death

A 13-year old Class IV girl died after miscreants allegedly taking out a procession hurled bombs at her at Molanda Kaliganj.

This triggered widespread outrage and political condemnation from the opposition parties.

The victim, Tamanna Khatun, a Class IV student, died on the spot when one of the bombs exploded near her home. The incident occurred hours after the TMC organised a rally to celebrate its recent electoral win in the area. Opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress accused the ruling party of fostering violence and failing to maintain law and order in the state.

BJP national IT cell in-charge and co-observer of West Bengal Amit Malviya today severely condemned the state police. “A 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun—a Class 4 student,—was blown to pieces in Kaliganj, where bombs were hurled during a TMC victory rally. This is the blood price of Mamata Banerjee’s violent, vote-bank-driven politics. West Bengal has no law and order left. Mamata Banerjee, ironically the state’s Home Minister, has failed spectacularly as an administrator. Worse, she fuels radicalized politics to polarize and retain her Muslim vote bank—only for innocent children like Tamanna to pay with their lives. This is not governance. This is criminal neglect.”

CPI-M central committee member Sujan Chakraborty today said that the killing of the 13-year-old was a deliberate and pre planned attack. “Huge bombs were piled by the TMC supporters under the nose of police to attack the villagers, who opposed the TMC. Where was police intelligence? How such TMC-backed miscreants started hurling bombs at CPI-M supporters’ residences one after another in presence of police?

Pradesh Congress Committee state spokesperson Somya Aich Roy said that law and order became so violent; TMC supporters were carrying socket bombs during the victory rally at Kaliganj in Nadia. “Were those political workers or armed thugs? Carrying socket bombs in the name of celebrations is unprecedented in India,” he said. The girl’s family, who are reportedly CPI-M supporters, claimed the attack was targeted. “They hurled bombs at our house to kill our daughter,” a grieving relative told local reporters.