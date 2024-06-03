Opposition issues instructions to counting agents

The counting and announcement of results for the Lok Sabha elections are set to begin tomorrow, marking the final phase of the two-and-a-half-month election process.

After the results are declared, party workers will get a break. However, opposition parties in the state are concerned about potential tampering during the counting process. Consequently, special instructions have been given to the counting agents and other opposition members by the CPM and BJP.

A special meeting with party candidates has been called at Alimuddin Street this afternoon, where detailed instructions will be provided. Messages have already been sent to the district levels, with strict orders from all opposition parties that no one is to leave the counting centres until the counting is completed. Following the exit polls, after voting for the last phase ended on Saturday, various political parties have become vigilant.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has instructed party workers and agents via videoconference to remain at the counting centres until the counting is over, regardless of any pressure or claims of victory by the Opposition. He reminded them of the Nandigram counting incident during the 2021 Assembly election and warned them about possible tampering with EVMs.

Similarly, CPM state secretary and Murshidabad MP candidate, Mohammad Salim expressed concerns about potential tampering and fake counting officers. He instructed his party agents to resist if they are denied entry into counting centres and to gather party workers and supporters outside the centres. On Monday, a CPM delegation, including Mohammad Selim and other senior leaders met with the state’s chief election commissioner to demand transparent counting. Salim emphasized the importance of 4 June, the counting day, and urged the commission to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering counting centres. The BJP has also issued a series of instructions regarding the counting process.

On Sunday, BJP leaders conducted a virtual meeting in four phases with district presidents, candidates, and responsible officials, providing training and guidelines. At the district level, they have been instructed to verify each round of counting and not to leave the counting table under any circumstance. They were told to ignore rumours suggesting that TMC has won and to maintain coordination among agents. If there are any suspicions, they should immediately report to the commission officials and request a recount if necessary.