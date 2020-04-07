The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) is organising an online creative writing, drawing and video film-making competition titled ‘Corona diary’ for exploring and keeping alive the creative side of children at a time when all the educational institutions are closed.

According to the organisation, children ranging from three to eighteen years of age can submit their work by 15 April, all of which will be uploaded on the commission’s website, and among which 10 writings and drawings will be published in the WBCPCR’s children’s magazine, Hullor.

Amit Sarkar, the general secretary of the Darjeeling District Legal Aid Forum, said, “The chairperson of the WBCPCR, Ananya Chakraborty, has entrusted me with the task of encouraging the students of anti-trafficking victim rehabilitation programme and such others to bring out the merit hidden in them. I am also laying maximum focus on children living in the tea-garden belt.”

The entries can be sent to [email protected] filed through WhatsApp on 9836300300, according to Mr Sarkar.

“This programme is for all children of the state who are locked inside their houses right now. We want to know the children’s thoughts on the ways to combat and cope with the situation and ways in which they spend their leisure time. They can participate by writing an essay, within a limit of 250 words or through the medium of art regarding their experiences during the lockdown. We are also accepting short videos. We, the Legal Aid Forum fully maintain and support these programmes,” Mr Sarkar added.

“A maximum number of children opt for technological and social platforms engaging themselves in mobile phones the entire time, so to avoid these things, a few conventional practices need to continue among students. Two students from the district have already submitted their work. We are also engaging a few students in these activities in different areas,” he said.