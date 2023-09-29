One more dengue death in Salt Lake

With a report of one more dengue death at Salt Lake, the vector-borne disease is spreading in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area after the adjacent South Dum Dum Municipality.

According to unofficial sources, dengue infected more than 40,000 people claiming around 47 lives in the state since June.

Pratima Mondal, 52-year-old resident of Duttabad Main Road, under BMC Ward 39, died of dengue shock syndrome at Bidhannagar sub-divison Hospital on Thursday. She was suffering from high fever for the past few days.

Earlier, a 66-year-old man Pinak Sarkar of AE Block at Salt Lake died of dengue shock syn- drome. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment in two private hos- pitals since 15 September. According to the Bidhannagar civic body sources, around

1,700 residents in the municipality have been infected with dengue virus.

On the other hand, unconfirmed sources said that dengue is ravaging different wards of the South Dum Dum Municipality, claiming around five lives since June.

Sabyasachi Dutta, Trinamul councillor of Ward 31 and chairman of the corporation slammed the civic body last week while reacting to Sarkar’s death saying: “The civic board has failed to take adequate steps to prevent and control dengue outbreak in Salt Lake.

On Tuesday, state chief secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held a Press conference at the state secretariat and stated that 2,000 people across the state have been affected with

dengue so far. There has been a decline in dengue cases in the state, Mr Dwivedi claimed, “Five lakh mosquito nets have been distributed so far in the city and districts.”

Meanwhile, people are in panic in Hooghly district with the spread of dengue. More than 18 blocks of the district are under the grip of dengue. In September alone, 1,318 fresh cases were reported.

In Balagarh block, Jirat, Guptipara, Sripur Balagarh village panchayat have been declared dengue hot spots. In Chanditala-1 block, Moshat, Shiyakhala, Krishnarampur gram panchayat have been declared hot spots, among others. The district CMOH Roma Bhuyia said in all the hospitals and health centres blood tests are being conducted and necessary treatment is being provided, regular spraying of anti-larvae oil is being carried out. A monitoring team has been set up to provide day-to-day updates about the dengue situation.