One more child dies of pneumonia

An eight-month-old baby girl from Chopra in the North Dinajpur district, who was suffering from severe broncho-pneumonia, died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri last night, sources said. She had been admitted to the paediatric ward there on 30 September.

Three other children also died there due to other illnesses, it is learnt. NBMCH sources said 11 children suffering from fever and acute respiratory infections have died in the hospital since 1 September.

Thirty-eight children have been admitted to the NBMCH in the past 24 hours, of whom six are suffering from fever and respiratory distress, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a six-month-old child from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, died due to congestive heart failure late in the night yesterday. He had been admitted in the NBMCH on 30 September, sources said.

Two other babies died in the sick newborn care unit. It is learnt that they were suffering from low birth weight and birth asphyxia. Several children are still falling ill in north Bengal and many are being admitted in hospitals.

Doctors have, however, said that most of the cases of fever among children were caused by common viruses and that it was very natural for the little ones to fall ill, given the change in the seasons. They have stressed on early detection of symptoms and early treatment for the children.