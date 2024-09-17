Logo

# Bengal

One killed, mud houses fall in Birbhum

Malati Mal (50) was killed and her grandson injured when a portion of the house collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Birbhum district.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | September 17, 2024 8:42 am

Photo: IANS

Malati Mal (50) was killed and her grandson injured when a portion of the house collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Birbhum district. She was first taken to Bolpur Super Speciality Hospital and then to Burdwan Medical College Hospital after her conditions deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries in BMCH.

Villages surrounding Santiniketan are inundated as Kopai river is overflowing. The villagers surrounding Tilpara barrage have been alerted after release of 7,000 cusecs of water from Tilpara barrage.

