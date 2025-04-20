One killed in road mishap

One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries after a private car turned turtle on Garden Reach flyover on Friday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sovan Das (16), a minor, who was among the five occupants of the private car, which the police said was running at top speed and the person at the wheel failed to pull the brake causing the car to turn turtle. The police also said that the vehicle rammed into the roadside railing, leading to the minor sustaining serious injuries on his head. The minor was declared dead on arrival at SSKM hospital.

The four other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The injured persons had been identified as Jay Das (18), Surya Pradhan (19), Rio Suresh (16), Rohit Agarwal (25).

In another incident at Red Road this morning, a driver of a private car sustained injuries on the head after colliding with another car.

According to police, the incident happened at 8 a.m. this morning, when a car running along the Mayo Road and another car coming from the Mayo Road rammed into the former car leaving the person on the wheel injured. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, police said.