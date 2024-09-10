One killed in drunk driving

A fatal accident occurred late at night in the city when a transformer-loaded truck rammed into a stationary car on the road.

Police said that the incident took place near New Town’s Biswa Bangla Sarani. One person died and three others were injured. According to police sources, around 1 am on Sunday, a car was heading from Chinar Park towards New Town Biswa Bangla Gate. The car stopped at a signal near the New Town Bandar Mor as per the traffic rules. At that moment, a speeding truck loaded with transformers hit the car from behind and then crashed into a traffic booth by the side of the road. There were five people in the truck, including the driver. The speed of the truck was so high that one person in the truck died on the spot, and three others were injured.

Police reported that the truck driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident. The driver has been missing since the crash.

The police have already started searching for the driver, and the truck has been seized. On the other hand, the driver and three passengers of the car, involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, but none of them were seriously hurt. The police have announced stricter traffic regulations at night in the city. Kolkata Police has already taken several steps to reduce the menace of reckless driving during the night.