Aresident of Salugara in Siliguri, who had tested positive for Covid- 19, died today. The 55-year-old woman was admitted in the Desun (Covid) hospital at Kawakhali here on 25 June after the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) referred her there. Meanwhile, a 74-year-old woman died in a private nursing home on 28 June, while swab reports today confirmed that she had Covid-19.

The number of Covid-positive persons who have died in Darjeeling district reached 18 today, while 14 of them were residents of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. On the other hand, the corporation area recorded 10 new positive cases, including three in Ward 39, and one each in Wards 4, 9, 14, 15, 29, 38 and 40.

Family members, sports lovers stage protest Family members and sports lovers hit the streets in Siliguri in protest against the death a 26-year-old resident of Ward 1 on 26 June. The promising footballer had suffered chest pain while playing football on Sunday. The family members alleged that a private nursing home denied him treatment and advised him for Covid-19 testes first.

He later died in the NBMCH, while he later tested negative for the virus. Condemning the incident, the assistant secretary of the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad, Manoj Verma, said they demanded stern action against the nursing home authorities so as to prevent such incidents in the future. 42 discharged after recovery

Meanwhile, a total of 42 patients were released from two Covid hospitals and safe home centres in Siliguri today, officials said. 35fresh cases in Malda The number of Covid cases continues to surge in Malda, even as 35 fresh cases were detected in tests at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital last night.

Four of the fresh cases are from the Old Malda block office, including the former Malda Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati and the sitting Karmadhakhya and her husband. The Karmadhakhya case spread panic among Trinamul Congress leaders as she had held meetings with both district administration officials and party leaders in the recent past.

“She is suspected to have got the infection from the Old Malda BDO,” sources said. The fresh cases have taken total number of affected in the district to 650. On the other hand, a youth who had tested positive for the virus and was in home isolation a few days ago was taken to the Covid Hospital with the intervention of the local councilor, Narendranath Tewary, as he had allegedly been violating quarantine norms, thereby spreading panic among the locals.

Meanwhile, the new restrictions imposed by the administration in opening of markets and shops had some effect in the English Bazaar area, as less number of people were seen on the streets today, while there were no hawkers on the footpath.

On the other hand, hundreds of migrant workers who returned home some days ago locked the Mokdumpore gram panchayat office in Chanchal this morning in protest against them not getting any benefits as announced by the government. They also alleged nepotism, as around only 60 such returnees got relief among the almost 600 who had returned.

Upapradhan Mustak Alam said the remaining will be given the relief next this Thursday. Four more in Alipurduar district In Alipurduar, four more persons were tested positive for Covid-19 today. It is learnt that two of the new cases are from Alipurduar Block-1, while the two others are from Kalchini and Falakata blocks. A total of 186 persons have been affected by Covid-19 in Alipurduar district so far.