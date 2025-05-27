One dead, four injured in brick kiln mishap

A tragic incident occurred at a brick kiln in Nangalpota area of Rajarhat under New Town police station on Monday, leading to the death of a 19-year-old worker and injuries to four others.

The deceased has been identified as Bittu Linda, a resident of neighbouring Jharkhand. According to police sources, workers were engaged in stacking bricks after they were baked when a huge stack of bricks suddenly collapsed, burying five workers underneath. Panic gripped the area as co-workers rushed to rescue those trapped under the debris. After considerable effort, the bricks were removed and the trapped workers were pulled out. All five were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bittu Linda was declared brought-dead. Two others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while the remaining two were discharged after receiving first-aid. Following the incident, a team from Rajarhat police station arrived at the scene and began a preliminary investigation.

Workers have been questioned and the owner of the brick kiln will also be interrogated, sources said. Police are investigating whether safety protocols were being followed at the kiln and how such a mishap could have occurred. For now, a case of unnatural death has been registered. The family of the deceased has been informed.

