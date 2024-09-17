One beaten to death, another injured

Two employees of railway wagon factory at Bandel, Sahaganj were taken unawares by anti-socials on Monday. They attacked both the employees. One succumbed to his injury while the other was seriously injured.

Papu Das (45), a resident of Habra and another employee, Chandan deb (45), a resident of Dum Dum Cantonment were attacked by some anti-social elements outside the factory premises, attracted by hue and cry other employees rushed to their rescue. The miscreants fled away leaving Papu in a very critical state and Chandan badly injured. Both were rushed to ESI hospital, the doctor declared Papu brought dead.

