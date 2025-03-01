On-duty policeman suffers bullet injury from service revolver

In the early hours of Friday, a police officer from Chinsurah Police Lines, under Chandannagar Commissionerate, Himangshu Majhi, was found lying on the floor with serious bullet injuries to his head while on duty at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital lock-up.

The lock-up is an enclosed ward in the hospital where convicts and under-trials receive treatment. The bullet wound was caused by his own service revolver.

The police commissioner, Amit P Jawalgi, along with other senior officers, rushed to the scene to assess the situation and check on the victim’s condition. Himangshu Majhi is said to be in a critical state and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICCU.

The commissioner stated, “It is too early to draw conclusions or comment on the matter. An investigation is underway to determine whether this was an accidental occurrence or an attempt to end his life.”

Himangshu Majhi was due to get married on 3 March. He was scheduled to leave for his hometown in Bankura later today.

According to nearby patients in the ward, Himangshu was on duty with another police officer. When his colleague stepped away to attend to nature’s call, they were startled by the sound of a gunshot. The victim was found lying on the floor with a severe head injury, most likely caused by his own service revolver.

He was immediately rushed to the ICCU and placed on a ventilator. Given his critical condition, he was later transferred to a hospital in Kolkata for further treatment.