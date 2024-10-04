Officials inspect cloudburst-hit Pakyong, Sikkim

Sikkim officials, accompanied by local representatives, carried out a joint inspection today in Pakyong, following the devastation caused by an intense cloudburst, late last night.

The cloudburst, which struck around 11.30 pm, severely impacted the area around Krishna Mandir and nearby villages, particularly Gurung Gau and Dikling Pacheykhani.

According to investigation, the downpour led to the complete blockage of a culvert near Krishna Mandir. The accumulation of water caused by the blockage eventually overflowed, triggering mudslides that wreaked havoc on the downhill village of Gurung Gau and the surrounding temple area. Gurung Gau, due to its location, suffered the worst damage, with several homes extensively damaged, leaving many uninhabitable.

Advertisement

In addition to the destruction of homes, the mudslides also devastated vital crops, and multiple instances of land seepage were reported, further threatening the area’s stability. Authorities are now urging residents to evacuate immediately to ensure their safety as the risk of further landslides remains high.

To provide immediate relief, officials distributed tarpaulins to affected families, offering temporary protection for their damaged homes and belongings. The situation remains critical, with emergency teams continuing to monitor the region for any further environmental instability.