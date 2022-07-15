Official posting for nurse Renu in Burdwan block – 1

Renu Begum, the nurse from Ketugram, whose right palm was chopped off by her husband last month in a bid to prevent her assuming the charge as a staff nurse at state health services, finally was given official posting by the health department today.

Renu has been posted as a staff nurse with the Kurmun Block Primary Health Centre in Burdwan-1 block. But, another directive stated, she’d be serving at the course study section of the Burdwan Nursing College as a ‘requisition’ staff. On 21 June, after her release from the hospital, Renu had joined the office of the chief medical officer. She also met chief minister Mamata Banerjee after a public meeting in Burdwan town on 27 June, where the CM had inquired about her health condition.

Renu’s husband Sarful Sheikh alias Sher, his parents have already been arrested by the police, based upon Renu’s complaints.

Renu said today, “It’s true that I’ve lost my fingers and palm. Still, in the last month, I’ve learnt to believe that the society is much more cooperative than I could ever imagine. Also, the health administration that works under a merciful woman like our chief minister, has also given me the confidence to fight back.”

Renu was taken to the block primary health centre at Kurmun by her family members where she received the official joining letter. The chief medical officer of East Burdwan, Dr Pranab Roy said, “She’s working in my office temporarily. She’s got her official posting today.”