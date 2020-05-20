A block land & land revenue officer (BLLRO) was refused entry by his landlord at his rented accommodation in Bishnupur since the former had returned to his present residence from his native place, Khardaha, which is a red zone.

The BLLRO, Biplob Kumar Das, stayed back at his office building in the ancient temple town.

The officer is a resident of Khardaha Panchayat area in 24 Parganas (North).

He had hired a rented accommodation after he joined the Bishnupur office an year ago.

During the lockdown, he was staying at his native place. After the works at the state government offices resumed, the officer too had to return.

He said: “I had called the police and also my landlord before coming from Khardaha. My landlord and his wife are an elderly couple. They advised me not to visit their place immediately as I was coming from red zone. I chose to stay back within the office complex.”

He added: “Everyday, after the office hours, I rearrange the office tables to prepare by bed and there’s no discomfort in it at all.” Entire Bankura still remains a green zone, incidentally.