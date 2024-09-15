OC Talla PS, Sandip Ghosh arrested for tampering of evidence

The CBI on Saturday arrested former principal of R G Kar Hospital, Sandeep Ghosh, and the officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal, in connection with a case of rape and murder of trainee doctor at R G Kar.

This incident is considered significant as it occurred 72 hours before the Supreme Court hearing on the R G Kar case, scheduled on Tuesday. Previously, the CBI had arrested Sandip Ghosh on charges of financial corruption. After 16 days of continuous interrogation, the central investigative agency arrested him. He was questioned in custody, and later, as per court orders, he was sent to judicial custody. However, sources suggest that Sandip Ghosh was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in the rape and murder case at R G Kar Hospital. The OC of Tala police station was also arrested on similar charges.

Sources said that the OC, who was being interrogated for the last few days, was inconsistent in his statements and misleading the probe. On Saturday, his interrogation had started little after 3 pm and little before 10 pm he was arrested.

