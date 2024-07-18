Oaths to new MLAs: Parliamentary affairs dept too writes to Guv

After a letter from the Assembly secretariat, entailing details seeking nod of the Governor for smooth conduct of administering oath to the four legislators had been sent to Raj Bhavan, a couple of days ago, sources said another letter also from the parliamentary affairs department was also sent to the Governor for his early clearance in the case.

The letters are an effort to avert the alleged rerun of unnecessary delay in administering oath and secrecy to the newly-elected four legislators of the ruling Trinamul Congress, sources claimed.

With the Monsoon Session of the Assembly set to start on 22 July, the Assembly Secretariat is in no mood to run into any procedural logjam and any run-ins with the Governor that can hold up the process for long just it happened in cases of the two newly-elected legislators Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossein Sarkar of Baranagar and Bhagobangola respectively.

Advertisement

The Assembly Secretariat wants that the swearing-in of the four newly-elected lawmakers, Supti Pandey, Madhuparna Thakur, Krishna Kalyani and Maukutmoni Adhikari should be completed within the first few days of the new Session.

Convention has it that the Governor through his assent may authorize the Speaker of the Assembly to administer oaths to the elected MLAs.

Again, he may authorize the deputy Speaker to formalize the process. Should such an eventuality happen and the Deputy Speaker turned down the Governor proposal and authorized the Speaker to administer the oath, the Speaker would do so using his discretionary power.