Actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to a city-based private hospital after she complained of respiratory problems last night, was released today, a statement issued by her family said . Police sources, however, said that Jahan after celebrating her husband Nikhil Jain’s birthday, had taken an overdose of medicine, following which her health condition deteriorated on Sunday night.

Though a senior officer at Lalbazar said that no complaint had been lodged with the police regarding MP’s illness from the hospital. “No such complaint had been lodged with the police. We did not receive any complaint regarding the MP’s illness from the hospital,’ said a senior officer at Lalbazar.

“Nusrat Jahan was rushed to a hospital at about 9.30 pm on Sunday night. She was admitted to the ICU and treatment started immediately,” they said. A statement by her family said: “Nusrat was admitted to a hospital due to respiratory problems. She has a history of asthma.” “Jahan is in the ICU, but stable. She is conscious,” it further said. A senior official at the hospital, where the TMC MP is currently undergoing treatment, said that Jahan was responding to treatment and her condition has improved.

He, however, declined to comment anything on the cause of her illness. The actor was elected from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls. She married her long-time beau and city-based enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June. Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clerics after she was seen sporting ‘sindoor’ while taking oath in the Parliament as an MP. The TMC MP had said she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.