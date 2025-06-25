Now order most-wanted Hilsa online

Good news for Hilsa connoisseurs and foodies! A unique online platform has been opened to cater to the people of Kolkata, who want Hilsa on their plate.

The fish weighing anything between 1.5 kg, 1.2kg and 950 g and priced at Rs 1,599 are available. For a fish weighing 1.5 kg, one can get up to nine pieces.

There is a proposal to introduce ready-to-eat Hilsa soon, where the fish will be cut and processed. Buyers can cook it and serve the dishes.

Attempts will be made to have the product in food courts so that it can reach the people outside Kolkata. Soon, the facility will be made available to the people living in other states and even countries.

Hilsa is the hot favourite among most Bengalis, across the globe. In east Bengal, now Bangladesh, different varieties of Hilsa dishes are available. Most of the dishes are mouth-watering and much in demand.

Hilsa fishes are available at the onset of the monsoon. Swami Vivekananda, who had special attraction for Hilsa, had partaken it during his trip to eastern Bengal, in 1901. It is said that Swamiji consumed Hilsa even on 4 July, 1902, the day he breathed his last.

Hilsa is also part of a lot of rituals. Those who used to reside in the eastern part of Bengal, offer two fishes to goddess Saraswati. In Bangladesh, it is a custom to treat guests with different dishes of Hilsa.