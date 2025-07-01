Now block lost phone from further use through CEIR portal

If you’ve lost your smartphone, there’s now a smarter way to block it—and stop thieves on their tracks.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, has urged mobile phone users to take immediate action against phone theft by using the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal, launched by the department of telecommunications.

Taking to social media, SP Bhattacharya shared a step-by-step demonstration of how the CEIR portal works and why it’s crucial in preventing misuse of lost or stolen smartphones.

“Smartphones are more than just communication tools—they store personal data, documents, and banking apps. Losing one can be devastating,” he said. “Through the CEIR portal, victims can block their phone from being used on any mobile network across India.”

To block a lost device, users must log in to www.ceir.gov.in and provide key details including the IMEI number, brand and model, location of loss, police general diary number (and scanned copy), ID proof, and contact details. Once submitted, the lost phone will be rendered non-functional on all mobile networks.

If the phone is recovered, users can reactivate it by submitting a request on the same portal.

SP Bhattacharya also advised those buying second-hand phones to check the CEIR portal to verify if a device has been flagged as stolen—helping curb the mobile theft racket.

“This is a powerful step towards digital safety and accountability,” he added.