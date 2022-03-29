Now anarchy has entered Assembly: Suvendu

Condemning the suspension of five BJP MLAs over the scuffle between some treasury bench and opposition party leaders, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said law of anarchy now entered in the assembly, which aiming to snatch the rights of saffron MLAs to register their speech during session regarding ongoing acute law and order crisis in Bengal.

Mr Adhikari said that it is unjustified that BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Sankar Ghosh, Dipak Barman and he were physically assaulted by some treasury bench MLAs but the speaker chose to suspend them. BJP took a out a big procession from Subodh Mallick Square, led by BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder to their party headquarters to protest against the suspension of MLAs.

“Even policemen in plainclothes entered the house during the session to assault us and there are above 200 TMC MLAs attacked us but our MLAs were suspended. This is how the assembly is being ruled. We are not being allowed to speak anything inside the house,” said Mr Adhikari.

BJP national IT cell convenor and West Bengal co-observer Amit Malviya tweeted: “Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide.” He also posted a video regarding the scuffle between TMC and BJP MLAs during today’s session.

The suspensions came after a demand for discussion over the Birbhum violence led to a scuffle between TMC and BJP MLAs in the assembly today. At least eight people were charred to death in an incident in Birbhum district last week. BJP MLA Manoj Tigga was allegedly manhandled during the incident. TMC MLA Asit Majumdar also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, 17 BJP MPs from Bengal were invited on Wednesday morning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Though exact cause of invitation was not clear, a team of MPs from Bengal met Union home minister Amit Shah after eight persons were allegedly beaten up, chained and burnt alive at Bagtui in Birbhum.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan already demanded the imposition of Article 356 in West Bengal for alleged acute law and order situation. BJP MP Sukanta Majumder said injured MLA Manoj Tigga has a fracture in his hand but was refused by a private hospital.

“The private hospital asked him to take rest at his residence, which is 795 kilometre away from city. How a patient having fracture in his hand could be sent to his native place in North Bengal under these circumstances. Even 10-12 policemen in civvies were seen inside the hospital. We understand the scale of conspiracy. Mr Tigga will be sent to AIIMS in New Delhi,” said Majumder.