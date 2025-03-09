“Not weaker than anyone, nor are we inferior”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that every woman owns the strength and power to shape her world, as she is not weaker than anyone or inferior.

“There should never be just one day dedicated to women, for every single day belongs to every woman. Every woman owns the strength and power to shape her world every day. I urge all my mothers and sisters–there has never been a better time to recognize the depth of your strength. We are not weaker than anyone, nor are we inferior. Beyond physical strength, it is our inner resilience, the courage to stand tall, and the resolve to fight back that determine how far we can go and how quickly we can win the battles ahead,” Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

She further said that she believes in a world of equality, where each person–no matter their gender–has the right to soar.

“Find your wings, and together, we will conquer the skies. This world is ours, all of us, from every walk of life,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee said that on this Women’s Day, let us not elevate women as goddesses or deities but celebrate them as equals–human beings with inherent rights.

“Let us honor this day as a reminder that every day belongs to everyone, and all people, irrespective of gender, deserve to be seen, heard, and respected,” Mamata said.

Earlier today, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that women are the backbone of our society.

“On this International Women’s Day, I stand with you and for you–committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women’s Day, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti,’ recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!” the Prime Minister posted on X.

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.