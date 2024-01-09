Noapara- Bimanbandar ops to begin by March: Metro

The city’s Metro route could have an additional route soon. The city Metro railway is eying to start commercial services between Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment station of Noapara- Bimanbandar stretch by March. Considering the plan, the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy, inspected the stretch between Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment of Yellow Line today. He also held a highlevel meeting with the senior metro officials at Noapara today.

According to the city Metro office, there are a few encroachments on Jessore Road at present which have been hindering the progress of construction work beyond Dum Dum Cantonment enroute to Bimanbandar. Metro authorities are said to have discussed the matter with the state government to remove these encroachments on Jessore Road and the latter has assured to clear these encroachments on Jessore Road by end of January, according to Kolkata Metro Railway. After the inspection, the general manager also inaugurated a Crew Lobby at TSS Traction Sub Station Building at Noapara Station yesterday

Advertisement