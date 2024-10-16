No stopping of flow of emotions: Serampore MP

The district carnival was held at Serampore on Monday. For the colourful carnival, 17 community puja committees from Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Serampore and Baidyabati took part. The colourful carnival originated from Mahesh Jagannath temple grounds and terminated at Serampore Battala, covering a distance of three kilometres. Two special galleries were set up enroute for the dignitaries.

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee on the occasion said, “Efforts were made to dampen the spirit of Durga Puja and carnival under the garb of protests and agitations but nothing worked. Even predictions of a heavy downpour proved wrong. There is no stopping the spontaneous flow of emotions and sentiments.”

The Serampore MP said many innocent lives are being lost just for lack of timely medical attention. The poor, the needy and people in distress are deprived of their constitutional rights. There is total violation of Article 21 of Indian constitution which is about the rights to life.

Advertisement